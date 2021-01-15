NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NuVasive by 168.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

