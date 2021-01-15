Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 134.8% in December

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

JPC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.14. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,482. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.