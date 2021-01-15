NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

NVA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.99.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

