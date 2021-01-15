NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.20 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.21.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 34,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.