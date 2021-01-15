NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $13.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.92. 320,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.45. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

