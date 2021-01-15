NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. NWS has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWS in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

