Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $222,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. 3,442,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

