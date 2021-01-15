Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases Shares of 25,205 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,492,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.70. 24,347,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,292,320. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.