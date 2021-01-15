Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

