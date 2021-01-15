OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.82.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

