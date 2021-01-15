ObsEva SA to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ObsEva in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 2,307,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

