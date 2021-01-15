OctoFi Price Reaches $48.22 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $48.22 or 0.00131302 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

