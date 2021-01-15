Odyssey Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $267,852.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $267,852.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

