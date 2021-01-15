Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

