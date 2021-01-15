Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,253. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

