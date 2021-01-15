Omnitude Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,749.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Omnitude has a market cap of $50,665.81 and approximately $89,749.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00059369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.38 or 0.04144509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016087 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

