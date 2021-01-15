OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $266,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 96,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $10,770,483.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,857,269.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock worth $206,323,026. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,393.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.