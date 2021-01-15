OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $236,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KB opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

