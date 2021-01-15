OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 779.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,598 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,306. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $397.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

