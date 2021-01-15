OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.75

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 639353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.49 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.80 million.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

