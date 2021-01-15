OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Receives $11.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OSW traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,920. The firm has a market cap of $719.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

