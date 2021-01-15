Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TWTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 537,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,488,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

