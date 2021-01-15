Oppenheimer Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

EXAS stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.68.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

