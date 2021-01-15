Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.66. 1,389,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 608,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 150,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

