Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

