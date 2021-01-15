Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $4.46 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

