Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.