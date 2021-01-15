Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $38.36 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $1.09 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00055105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00425297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.17 or 0.04116148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.