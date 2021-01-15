O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $471.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.66 and its 200 day moving average is $454.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

