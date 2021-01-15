OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.