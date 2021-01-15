Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $621,249.19 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $621,249.19 and approximately $745,761.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.