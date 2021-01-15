Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.11. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.78.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

