Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) fell 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.20. 1,180,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 550,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

