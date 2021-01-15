Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTTW remained flat at $$14.64 on Friday. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

