Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 2,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,565. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $74.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

