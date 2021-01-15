Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Down to $1,934.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,934.00, but opened at $1,862.00. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) shares last traded at $1,960.00, with a volume of 16,979 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,966.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,666.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

