Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OYST shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

