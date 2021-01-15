Ozgrowth Limited (OZG.AX) (OZG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Ozgrowth Limited (OZG.AX) (ASX:OZG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Ozgrowth Limited (OZG.AX) Company Profile

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

