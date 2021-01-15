Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 57363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

