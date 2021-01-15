Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,738. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.