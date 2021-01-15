Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

