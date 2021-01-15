Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. 18,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,911. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

