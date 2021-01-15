PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.55.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

