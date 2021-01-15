Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets cut Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Danske lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.