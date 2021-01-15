Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.86

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.86 and traded as high as $46.42. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 2,301,429 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.86. The company has a market cap of £260.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

