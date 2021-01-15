PANTHEON X (XPN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,245.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PANTHEON X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $27,245.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00112472 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00252061 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059354 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,805 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io.

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

