Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.18.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,250. The firm has a market cap of C$802.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

