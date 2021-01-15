Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $535.00 and a 12 month high of $1,240.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,012.80.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

