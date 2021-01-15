Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.15. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 16,799 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $808.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

