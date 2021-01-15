PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.35. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.09.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

